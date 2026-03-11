Manipur's Struggle: Seized Firearms Surpass Looted Weapons Amid Ethnic Unrest

In a significant address, Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam underscored that the firearms seized by security agencies outnumber those looted during the state's ethnic turbulence. The figures revealed in the assembly highlighted the seizure of 7,437 firearms, compared to the 6,020 looted initially.

Konthoujam emphasized intensified security measures and stakeholder engagement to foster peace and normalcy. The minister highlighted ongoing surveillance of extortion activities and efforts to rebuild public confidence amidst ongoing ethnic tension, while addressing challenges in identifying illegal immigrants.

Furthermore, strategic security deployments aim to curb illegal immigration and related threats. Despite these challenges, the state is committed to providing support to internally displaced persons, underscoring cooperation with the central government and utilizing local resources for relief efforts.

