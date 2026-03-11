Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Controversial Remarks

The Punjab Assembly found itself at the center of a political storm as ruling and opposition members clashed over Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira's controversial remarks about women. Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema took center stage, highlighting Khaira's alleged comments and demanding disciplinary actions, which sparked immediate uproar.

The assembly was thrown into chaos, leading to clashing demands and a 20-minute adjournment of proceedings by Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. The comments under scrutiny were allegedly posted by Khaira on social media, targeting the 'Mukh Mantri Mawan Dhian Satkar Yojna' scheme, which provides financial aid to eligible women.

Tensions remained high with AAP legislators vociferously calling for Khaira's expulsion and the opposition pushing back, defending his right to be heard. Despite a resolution condemning his remarks, an official apology from Khaira remains pending, prolonging the legislative turmoil.

(With inputs from agencies.)