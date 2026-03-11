France Triples Aid to Lebanon Amid Crisis

France has announced a substantial increase in its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, with 60 metric tons of aid set to be delivered this week.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that the aid package has been tripled. It will include essential items such as sanitation and hygiene kits, mattresses, lamps, and a mobile medical post.

Barrot elaborated on these plans during an interview with French broadcaster TF1, highlighting France's ongoing support for the Lebanese population amid their current crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)