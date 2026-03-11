Left Menu

France Triples Aid to Lebanon Amid Crisis

France is set to send 60 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, significantly increasing its support. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that the aid, including sanitation and hygiene kits, will arrive this week as part of France's commitment to help the Lebanese people in need.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:20 IST
France has announced a substantial increase in its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, with 60 metric tons of aid set to be delivered this week.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that the aid package has been tripled. It will include essential items such as sanitation and hygiene kits, mattresses, lamps, and a mobile medical post.

Barrot elaborated on these plans during an interview with French broadcaster TF1, highlighting France's ongoing support for the Lebanese population amid their current crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

