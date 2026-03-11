France Triples Aid to Lebanon Amid Crisis
France is set to send 60 metric tons of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, significantly increasing its support. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot confirmed that the aid, including sanitation and hygiene kits, will arrive this week as part of France's commitment to help the Lebanese people in need.
France has announced a substantial increase in its humanitarian assistance to Lebanon, with 60 metric tons of aid set to be delivered this week.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot stated that the aid package has been tripled. It will include essential items such as sanitation and hygiene kits, mattresses, lamps, and a mobile medical post.
Barrot elaborated on these plans during an interview with French broadcaster TF1, highlighting France's ongoing support for the Lebanese population amid their current crisis.
