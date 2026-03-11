Digital Future: India Gears Up for First Digital Census 2027

In a significant move towards a comprehensive and modern enumeration process, the Indian government announced its plans for the 2027 Census, detailing categories for male, female, and transgender heads of households. Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai, informed the Rajya Sabha about the upcoming two-phase process.

The first phase will focus on household particulars and housing conditions, among other aspects, while the second phase will collect individual population data. Digital tools will enhance this decadal exercise, offering citizens the ability to self-enumerate, ensuring inclusion and accuracy.

With an allocated budget of Rs 11,718 crore, the Census 2027 aims at being fully digital, prioritizing data security and precision. Rigorous training for field functionaries and supervisors guarantees that the data collected is consistent and verifiable.

(With inputs from agencies.)