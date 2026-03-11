Karnataka's Pursuit of a Sustainable Data Centre Policy

Karnataka's IT and BT Minister, Priyank Kharge, announced plans for a 'sustainable data centre policy' to address environmental concerns from water and energy consumption. The state's existing data centre policy is outdated and under review.

Kharge emphasized the necessity of data centres for emerging technologies, acknowledging their high resource use. The state government plans to expand data centres beyond Bengaluru, to locations like Mangaluru. This move could utilize sub-sea cables for improved connectivity. Kharge suggested that edge and medium-sized centres might better suit local conditions than hyperscale centres.

The economic implications of data centres were highlighted, including high costs and resource needs per megawatt. New technologies using treated water are being considered. MLA Dheeraj Muniraj advocated for a 'Data Centre park' in Doddaballapur to meet growing demands, as Bengaluru faces a lack of large enterprise centres.