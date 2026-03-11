Left Menu

Karnataka's Pursuit of a Sustainable Data Centre Policy

Karnataka's IT Minister Priyank Kharge discusses the development of a 'sustainable data centre policy' to mitigate environmental impacts while supporting AI and emerging technologies. Plans include expanding data centres beyond Bengaluru to coastal areas like Mangaluru for better efficiency, considering water and energy constraints affecting large data centres in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:52 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:52 IST
Karnataka's Pursuit of a Sustainable Data Centre Policy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's IT and BT Minister, Priyank Kharge, announced plans for a 'sustainable data centre policy' to address environmental concerns from water and energy consumption. The state's existing data centre policy is outdated and under review.

Kharge emphasized the necessity of data centres for emerging technologies, acknowledging their high resource use. The state government plans to expand data centres beyond Bengaluru, to locations like Mangaluru. This move could utilize sub-sea cables for improved connectivity. Kharge suggested that edge and medium-sized centres might better suit local conditions than hyperscale centres.

The economic implications of data centres were highlighted, including high costs and resource needs per megawatt. New technologies using treated water are being considered. MLA Dheeraj Muniraj advocated for a 'Data Centre park' in Doddaballapur to meet growing demands, as Bengaluru faces a lack of large enterprise centres.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026