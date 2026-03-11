CIC Criticizes Officers for 'Evasive' RTI Response
The Central Information Commission reprimanded its officials for inadequate responses to RTI applications concerning delays in second appeal hearings. The replies were criticized for being evasive and not directly addressing the queries. The commission demanded explanations from the officials and directed them to provide a revised response.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:20 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:20 IST
- Country:
- India
The Central Information Commission (CIC) has issued a stern rebuke to its officials for providing 'inadequate and inaccurate' responses to RTI applications, which sought information on delays in hearing second appeals.
Information Commissioner Anandi Ramalingam highlighted that the officials had failed to carefully consider the RTI requests, opting instead for an evasive approach.
The commission demanded that officials responsible for the subpar replies provide explanations, and directed them to supply a revised, point-wise response to the appellant.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Challenges and Innovations: SpaceX Delays and Fish-Scale Corneas Reshape Science
Cosmic Delays: SpaceX's Starship Moon Mission Challenged by Complex Refueling Needs
SpaceX Delays and Fish Scale Innovations: Science News Highlights
Development Delays Jeopardize NASA's 2028 Moon Landing Plans with SpaceX
Stranded Teams: ICC Faces Frustration Over Travel Delays Amid West Asia Conflict