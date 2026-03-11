Left Menu

Love's Resilience in Life's Unforgiving Trial

The Supreme Court's landmark decision allowing passive euthanasia showcases the unyielding love of Harish Rana's family. After 13 years in a coma, Rana's parents and siblings are hailed for their boundless support. The court emphasized that their decision is about ending suffering, not choosing death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 17:49 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 17:49 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a historical decision, the Supreme Court has allowed passive euthanasia for Harish Rana, who has been in a coma for over 13 years, exemplifying the power of unwavering familial support.

Rana's family, described as 'unyielding pillars,' have provided continuous care since his tragic accident in 2013. The court commended them for their unparalleled dedication during this ordeal.

Justice Pardiwala and Justice Viswanathan remarked that the ruling is about mercifully ending suffering, not choosing death. They claimed it reflects profound compassion and deep love, urging that it's a dignified farewell for Rana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

