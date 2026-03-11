Spain-Israel Diplomatic Rift Deepens Amidst Rising Tensions

Spain has escalated its diplomatic standoff with Israel by permanently withdrawing its ambassador. This decision follows Spain's opposition to U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, marking a significant downturn in relations.

The tension between Spain and Israel began last September when Spain summoned its ambassador in response to Spanish measures preventing aircraft and ships carrying weapons to Israel. Israel condemned these actions as antisemitic amid its military offensive in Gaza.

The situation deteriorated further in March when U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran faced Spanish opposition, prompting accusations from Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar of Spain supporting 'tyrants.' Diplomatic ties remain strained, with both countries' embassies now led by charges d'affaires.

