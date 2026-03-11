Tensions Soar: Iran Mourns Victims of US-Israeli Strikes Amid Conflict Escalation

In Tehran, vast crowds gathered to honor individuals killed in recent US and Israeli military strikes, in a series of events that have further escalated tensions. The procession solemnly moved from Revolution Square toward the Shrine of the Martyrs, a significant event reported by Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

The procession, held on the 21st day of Ramadan, honored both military personnel and civilians, aligning with the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ali, adding a layer of religious depth. Iranian officials have condemned the strikes as 'acts of terrorism.'

The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) disclosed that 202 attacks have occurred over just one day, with 53 casualties reported, while the conflict has thus far resulted in 1,262 civilian deaths, including children, raising alarms about the severity of the situation.

Particularly notable was an attack on Tehran's Resalat Highway, inflicting additional civilian casualties. HRANA's data, showing extensive injuries and healthcare strain, accompanying 15,000 injuries reported by Iran's Ministry of Health, underscores the distressing humanitarian impact of this conflict.

The Ministry further reported injuries to healthcare workers and damage to numerous medical facilities, revealing the broader repercussions of the ongoing hostilities. These figures highlight a dire situation as the region struggles with sustained violence and loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)