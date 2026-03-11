Left Menu

Iran Withdraws from 2026 World Cup Amidst Political Tensions

Iran has announced its withdrawal from the 2026 World Cup following the assassination of its leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamene, by the United States. Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali declared that under these circumstances, Iran cannot take part in the event, labeling the U.S. regime as corrupt.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:35 IST
Iran Withdraws from 2026 World Cup Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has officially declared its withdrawal from the upcoming 2026 World Cup, citing political tensions as the chief reason. This decision follows the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamene, Iran's leader, allegedly by the United States.

In a statement broadcasted on state television, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali emphasized that Iran would not participate in the global event, highlighting the alleged actions of the 'corrupt' U.S. regime as a significant factor.

The minister's announcement marks a significant development in Iran-U.S. relations and raises questions about the impact of geopolitical conflict on international sports.

