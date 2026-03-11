Iran has officially declared its withdrawal from the upcoming 2026 World Cup, citing political tensions as the chief reason. This decision follows the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamene, Iran's leader, allegedly by the United States.

In a statement broadcasted on state television, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali emphasized that Iran would not participate in the global event, highlighting the alleged actions of the 'corrupt' U.S. regime as a significant factor.

The minister's announcement marks a significant development in Iran-U.S. relations and raises questions about the impact of geopolitical conflict on international sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)