Tamil Nadu's Push for Youth in Civil Services with 'Naan Mudhalvan' Initiative

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin encouraged youth to join civil services, highlighting the decline in UPSC exam participation. The state's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme supports candidates with coaching and stipends. With successful results showing, 56 out of 60 cleared candidates benefited from this initiative in 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, made a strong appeal to the state's youth, urging them to pursue careers in civil services to contribute to national development.

At a ceremony honoring successful UPSC candidates from Tamil Nadu, Stalin highlighted the rigorous nature of the exams, noting its global reputation for difficulty. Despite a past decline in exam participation, the state's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme—which provides coaching and financial support—has shown early success, with the majority of successful candidates benefiting from it.

Stalin impressed upon the candidates the long-term impact and responsibility of a civil service career, encouraging them to serve with humility and compassion. He emphasized the role they could play as ambassadors for India's development and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

