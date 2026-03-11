Tamil Nadu's Push for Youth in Civil Services with 'Naan Mudhalvan' Initiative

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, made a strong appeal to the state's youth, urging them to pursue careers in civil services to contribute to national development.

At a ceremony honoring successful UPSC candidates from Tamil Nadu, Stalin highlighted the rigorous nature of the exams, noting its global reputation for difficulty. Despite a past decline in exam participation, the state's 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme—which provides coaching and financial support—has shown early success, with the majority of successful candidates benefiting from it.

Stalin impressed upon the candidates the long-term impact and responsibility of a civil service career, encouraging them to serve with humility and compassion. He emphasized the role they could play as ambassadors for India's development and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)