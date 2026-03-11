Inspiring Tamil Nadu's Youth: A Call to Civil Services

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, on Wednesday called on the state's youth to draw inspiration from successful UPSC candidates and pursue careers in civil services, contributing to the nation's growth.

Speaking at an event honoring successful candidates from Tamil Nadu, Stalin described the UPSC exam as one of the most challenging in India, even globally. He praised the achievements of these candidates, noting a previous decline in students taking the exam, a trend his government has worked to reverse since assuming office in May 2021. Initiatives like the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, which offers stipends and specialized training, have started yielding positive results.

This year, 60 candidates from Tamil Nadu cleared the UPSC exams, 56 of whom benefitted from the government's program. Stalin urged that this success story inspires more youths to serve in various capacities nationwide. Highlighting the enduring tenure of civil servants compared to elected officials, he stressed the importance of humility and humanity in their role. Concluding his address, Stalin, alongside key officials, posed for a group photograph with UPSC achievers.

