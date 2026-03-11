Left Menu

Inspiring Tamil Nadu's Youth: A Call to Civil Services

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin urges youth to pursue civil services after honoring successful UPSC candidates. He highlights the state's initiatives, including the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, aimed at reversing past declining trends in UPSC exam participation. Stalin emphasizes the importance of civil services in nation-building.

Updated: 11-03-2026 18:03 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:03 IST
Inspiring Tamil Nadu's Youth: A Call to Civil Services
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, on Wednesday called on the state's youth to draw inspiration from successful UPSC candidates and pursue careers in civil services, contributing to the nation's growth.

Speaking at an event honoring successful candidates from Tamil Nadu, Stalin described the UPSC exam as one of the most challenging in India, even globally. He praised the achievements of these candidates, noting a previous decline in students taking the exam, a trend his government has worked to reverse since assuming office in May 2021. Initiatives like the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, which offers stipends and specialized training, have started yielding positive results.

This year, 60 candidates from Tamil Nadu cleared the UPSC exams, 56 of whom benefitted from the government's program. Stalin urged that this success story inspires more youths to serve in various capacities nationwide. Highlighting the enduring tenure of civil servants compared to elected officials, he stressed the importance of humility and humanity in their role. Concluding his address, Stalin, alongside key officials, posed for a group photograph with UPSC achievers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

