Terrorist Hideout Unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir: A Significant Arms Haul

Security forces have made a significant discovery in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. During a search operation in the Ranar forest area, officials unearthed a terrorist hideout.

A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site. The arsenal included an RPG launcher, five RPG rounds, one light machine gun, and two belts of LMG ammunition.

Further recoveries included seven AK magazines, 544 AK rounds, and other war-like materials, many of which appeared rusted, indicating the hideout's age. This operation underscores the persistent security challenges faced in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)