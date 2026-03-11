Terrorist Hideout Unearthed in Jammu and Kashmir: A Significant Arms Haul
Security forces uncovered a terrorist hideout in Bandipora, Jammu and Kashmir, recovering an arsenal including an RPG launcher, LMG, and AK magazines. This operation, conducted in the Ranar forest, revealed an old cache, as inferred from the rusted material. The discovery highlights ongoing security challenges in the region.
Security forces have made a significant discovery in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir. During a search operation in the Ranar forest area, officials unearthed a terrorist hideout.
A substantial cache of arms and ammunition was recovered from the site. The arsenal included an RPG launcher, five RPG rounds, one light machine gun, and two belts of LMG ammunition.
Further recoveries included seven AK magazines, 544 AK rounds, and other war-like materials, many of which appeared rusted, indicating the hideout's age. This operation underscores the persistent security challenges faced in the region.
