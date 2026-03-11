Maharashtra Man Arrested for Alleged Scheme Fraud

A man in Maharashtra's Beed district has been taken into custody for allegedly deceiving numerous women by posing as a government officer and promising them advantages under various government initiatives, according to authorities.

Identified as Gorakshanath Navnath Panhalkar, the accused reportedly misused funds from these women to sustain his alcohol addiction. Instead of asking for direct bank transfers, Panhalkar cleverly urged his victims to transfer money to QR codes related to bars or pan stalls.

A woman lodged a complaint at the Amalner police station, leading to Panhalkar's arrest in Jalna. Panhalkar introduced himself as 'Jadhav Saheb from the Social Welfare Department' and falsely assured the sanctioning of items under government schemes, charging Rs 2,500 as transport fees.