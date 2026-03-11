Left Menu

Maharashtra Man Arrested for Alleged Scheme Fraud

Gorakshanath Navnath Panhalkar, from Beed district, Maharashtra, was arrested for allegedly impersonating a government official to defraud women by promising benefits under government schemes. He demanded money for prohibited schemes, using funds for alcohol. A complaint led to his arrest after he avoided direct bank transfers, opting for bar QR codes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 11-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 18:51 IST
Maharashtra Man Arrested for Alleged Scheme Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

A man in Maharashtra's Beed district has been taken into custody for allegedly deceiving numerous women by posing as a government officer and promising them advantages under various government initiatives, according to authorities.

Identified as Gorakshanath Navnath Panhalkar, the accused reportedly misused funds from these women to sustain his alcohol addiction. Instead of asking for direct bank transfers, Panhalkar cleverly urged his victims to transfer money to QR codes related to bars or pan stalls.

A woman lodged a complaint at the Amalner police station, leading to Panhalkar's arrest in Jalna. Panhalkar introduced himself as 'Jadhav Saheb from the Social Welfare Department' and falsely assured the sanctioning of items under government schemes, charging Rs 2,500 as transport fees.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026