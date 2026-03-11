SA Calls on Citizens to Register Ahead of Local Government Elections

South Africa’s Electoral Commission has urged all eligible citizens to register where they live ahead of the upcoming Local Government Elections, stressing that voters can only cast ballots at the voting station where they are registered.

The appeal was made during a media briefing on Tuesday, where the Commission also announced a national voter registration weekend scheduled for 20 and 21 June 2026.

Voters Must Register Where They Live

The Commission emphasised that local elections differ from national or provincial elections because voting is tied directly to specific wards linked to a voter’s place of residence.

“In a Local Government Election, there is no legal facility to vote outside of the voting station of registration,” the Commission said.

“This is a necessary requirement as it ensures that voters vote in a ward election that has a relationship with their place of ordinary residence.”

Officials urged citizens to verify or update their registration details before the election period.

Online Registration Gains Momentum

The Commission reported a steady increase in registrations through digital platforms, particularly the RegisterToVote.org.za online self-registration portal.

Between November 2025 and March 2026, a total of 260,205 new voter registrations were recorded.

Of these:

128,113 registrations were completed through Voter Management Devices (VMDs) used during in-person registration.

132,092 registrations were submitted through the online self-service portal.

The growth has been partly attributed to the Online Registration Campaign conducted in February 2026, which encouraged citizens to register, verify and update their information remotely.

The Commission said the campaign demonstrated that South Africans are increasingly responding to calls to participate proactively in the democratic process.

Electoral Commission Expands Support Services

To support voter participation, the Commission has also expanded its contact centre operations to assist citizens with queries about voter registration, electoral processes and election-related information.

Officials said the enhanced support services aim to ensure that all eligible voters can access reliable information ahead of the elections.

Smart ID Programme to Ease Access to Identity Documents

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs has launched a new phase of its partnership with banks to improve access to Smart ID cards, a key requirement for voter registration.

The partnership officially entered its live operational phase, enabling citizens to apply for Smart ID cards directly at participating bank branches.

Through the programme, applicants can complete a secure Smart ID application within five to ten minutes using integrated digital systems that connect bank branches directly to the department’s database.

The system eliminates the need for paper forms and allows applications to be processed without prior appointments.

Bringing Services Closer to Communities

The new service is expected to reduce pressure on the country’s 349 Home Affairs offices and make identity services more accessible to communities.

Instead of travelling long distances to government offices, citizens can now apply for Smart ID cards at bank branches located in their communities.

Officials believe the initiative will help remove barriers to obtaining identity documents and strengthen participation in democratic processes such as voter registration.