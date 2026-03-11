Juvenile Apprehensions and Arrests Unveiled in Uttam Nagar Murder Case

The Delhi Police issued a statement on Wednesday clarifying the status of a juvenile allegedly involved in the Uttam Nagar murder case, dismissing claims of any missing individual. Police have apprehended two juveniles in connection to the crime, alongside 14 adults - including three women.

The escalation of violence, which occurred amidst Holi festivities, led to the unfortunate death of 26-year-old Tarun. Reports suggest tensions began when water from a thrown balloon splashed a neighboring family member, spiraling into a larger conflict.

In response, law enforcement applied the SC/ST Act and other relevant legal measures while bolstering security in the area to maintain order. A recent demolition by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi targeted illegal structures linked to an accused, showing a firm stance against unlawful encroachments.