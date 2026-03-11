Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth Holds 29th Convocation, Celebrates Guru–Shishya Tradition

The 29th Convocation and Shishyopanayaniya Samskara Ceremony of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Ayush, was held at Swatantrata Bhawan, Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Varanasi, celebrating the achievements of scholars trained under the Certificate of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (CRAV) programme.

The ceremony reaffirmed the enduring Guru–Shishya tradition of Ayurveda, a centuries-old system of transmitting knowledge through direct mentorship.

Ayurveda Is a Holistic Knowledge System: Minister

Shri Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Ayush and Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, addressed the gathering through a virtual message as the Chief Guest.

He described the event as a moment of pride in the sacred city of Kashi, historically associated with Dhanvantari Divodasa, regarded as the originator of surgical science in Ashtanga Ayurveda.

The Minister paid tribute to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, founder of BHU, whose vision established the university as one of the historic centres of Ayurveda education.

“Ayurveda is not merely a system of medicine but a holistic knowledge system that provides deep insights into health and life,” he said.

He emphasised that the Guru–Shishya tradition has played a crucial role in preserving Ayurvedic knowledge across generations, producing legendary scholars such as Dhanvantari, Charaka, Sushruta and Vagbhata.

Strengthening Ayurveda Training and Education

The Minister appreciated the work of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth in sustaining this tradition by enabling young physicians to learn directly from experienced Vaidyas through structured programmes such as CRAV and MRAV.

He also commended the leadership of Padma Bhushan awardee Vaidya Devendra Triguna, President of the Governing Body of RAV, and Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director of RAV, for their efforts in strengthening Ayurveda education and training.

Ayush Systems Gaining Global Recognition

Highlighting the global expansion of India’s traditional medicine systems, Jadhav noted that Ayurveda and Yoga have gained significant international recognition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Ministry of Ayush is actively promoting education, research and training across recognised traditional systems including:

Ayurveda

Yoga

Naturopathy

Unani

Siddha

Sowa Rigpa

Homoeopathy

Call for Evidence-Based Research in Ayurveda

Padma Shri Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, encouraged graduating scholars to engage actively in research and scientific writing, stressing that evidence-based studies are essential to strengthen the credibility and global acceptance of Ayush systems.

He highlighted major initiatives by the Ministry, including the development of All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) institutions and efforts to strengthen the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre, which aim to promote global collaboration in traditional medicine research.

Academic Leaders Emphasise Knowledge and Dedication

Prof. Ajit Kumar Chaturvedi, Vice Chancellor of BHU, urged students to maintain academic focus and contribute to the advancement of the Ayush sector.

Meanwhile, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee Vaidya Devendra Triguna expressed satisfaction that RAV continues to fulfil its mission of producing skilled Ayurvedic practitioners.

He said the future of the Ayush sector is promising with increasing numbers of institutions dedicated to traditional medicine and encouraged young practitioners to take pride in the title “Vaidya.”

Honouring Contributions to Ayurveda

During the ceremony, Lifetime Achievement Awards were presented to distinguished personalities for their contributions to Ayurveda, including:

Vaidya Nirmala Sharma

Keval Krishna Thakral

Girdhari Lal Mishra

Several eminent scholars and practitioners were also honoured with the Fellow of RAV recognition, including Vaidya Yogendra Kumar Sharma, Vaidya Dinesh Chandra Katoch, Vaidya Tanuja Manoj Nesri, Vaidya Bhrigupati Pandey, Vaidya Murlidhar Sharma, Vaidya B. Srinivas Prasad, Vaidya Umesh Shukla, Vaidya Milind Kulkarni, Vaidya P. K. Goswami, Vaidya M. Mohan Alva, Vaidya P. L. T. Girija, Vaidya Rama Jaysundar, and Vaidya Vaidhnav Pradip U.

Celebrating Traditional Knowledge

Earlier, Dr. Vandana Siroha, Director of RAV, welcomed the dignitaries and highlighted the institution’s role in promoting advanced training and preserving the Guru–Shishya lineage of Ayurveda.

The event was attended by several prominent dignitaries including Dr. Manisha Upendra Kothekar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Indian System of Medicine (NCISM), Prof. S. N. Sankhwar, Director of the Institute of Medical Sciences, BHU, Prof. Amit Patra, Director of IIT (BHU), and Prof. (Dr.) P. K. Goswami, Dean of the Faculty of Ayurveda at BHU.

The ceremony marked an important milestone in promoting traditional knowledge and reaffirmed the Ministry of Ayush’s commitment to advancing Ayurveda as a globally respected healthcare system.