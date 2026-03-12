Left Menu

Tragedy on Swiss Roads: Bus Fire Claims Six Lives in Kerzers

A bus fire in Kerzers, Switzerland, resulted in six fatalities and five injuries, with police suspecting the cause to be a self-immolation by a 65-year-old Swiss man. The fire happened on a bus route near Bern, and authorities have ruled out terrorism. A criminal investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 04:29 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 04:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location.

A tragic incident unfolded in Kerzers, Switzerland, as a bus fire claimed six lives and left five injured. Police suspect the blaze was ignited intentionally by a 65-year-old Swiss man, who was among the deceased, though terrorism has been ruled out as the motive.

The bus, located near Bern in Fribourg canton, went up in flames on Tuesday evening. Video footage captured the hectic escape of passengers as the vehicle was engulfed. A criminal investigation focusing on potential charges of homicide, arson, and endangerment is currently active.

Local businesses witnessed the disaster, with some attempting to help. Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed his condolences and visited the site. This tragic event follows a January fire in a Crans-Montana bar that claimed numerous lives, marking a difficult year for Switzerland.

