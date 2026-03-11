New ₹225 Crore Haj House to Come Up in Navi Mumbai to Aid Pilgrims

The Haj Committee of India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) for the construction of a new Haj House at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, aimed at providing modern training, accommodation and facilitation services to pilgrims undertaking the annual Haj pilgrimage.

The MoU was formally signed at the CPWD office, marking a key step toward strengthening infrastructure for Indian Haj pilgrims.

Modern Transit and Training Centre Planned

The upcoming facility will function as a Transit-cum-Training and Facilitation Centre, designed to support pilgrims before their journey to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

The project has received in-principle approval from the Ministry of Minority Affairs through a communication dated 21 January 2026.

The proposed Haj House will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹225 crore, fully funded by the Haj Committee of India.

CPWD to Execute Construction

Under the agreement, the Haj Committee has entrusted CPWD with the planning, design and construction of the project.

The department will execute the project following its established procedures to ensure:

Timely completion of the facility

Compliance with approved project guidelines

High standards of construction and quality

Integrated Support for Haj Pilgrims

The new centre will provide a range of services to assist pilgrims in preparing for their journey, including:

Training and orientation sessions

Temporary accommodation

Pre-departure facilitation services

Administrative and logistical support

Officials said the facility will help ensure that pilgrims are better prepared for the pilgrimage and experience smoother travel arrangements.

Strategic Location Near Navi Mumbai Airport

The project’s location in Kharghar has been strategically selected due to its proximity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, which is currently under development.

Once operational, the airport is expected to significantly improve connectivity for Haj pilgrims travelling from across India.

The proximity of the Haj House to the airport will make travel arrangements more efficient and convenient, enabling smoother coordination of pilgrimage logistics.

Strengthening Haj Infrastructure

The initiative reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to modernise infrastructure and improve services for Haj pilgrims.

Once completed, the new Haj House will serve as a major national hub for pre-departure preparation, accommodation and logistical coordination for Indian pilgrims.

Officials say the facility will also play an important role in capacity building, training and support services related to Haj management, further strengthening institutional arrangements for the annual pilgrimage.