Court Clears IAF Personnel After Misunderstanding Dream Case

An IAF personnel was acquitted after his minor sister-in-law revealed her molestation complaint was a dream-induced misunderstanding. The court plans action against her father for allegedly presenting false evidence during the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:15 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:15 IST
An Indian Air Force personnel was acquitted by a special court after being accused of molesting his minor sister-in-law, officials reported. The case, based on a misunderstanding, unfolded when the girl revealed that the alleged incident occurred in a dream while she was on antibiotics.

The court has ordered criminal proceedings against the girl's father, Vijay Kumar Tiwari, for allegedly providing false evidence. The accusations were initially filed at Naubasta Police Station in August 2019, with claims that the incident took place earlier that year. However, during the trial, family members confirmed the misunderstanding.

The court, led by Judge Rashmi Singh, acknowledged the defendant's innocence, citing insufficient evidence. The case had adversely affected the accused, Anurag Shukla, impacting his mental health and career. The court's decision also calls for accountability, addressing the consequences of false allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

