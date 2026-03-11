SA, Kenya Strengthen Economic Partnership Rooted in Liberation History

South Africa’s Deputy Minister in the Presidency Kenny Morolong has highlighted the deep historical ties between South Africa and Kenya, saying the solidarity forged during the struggle against apartheid now underpins a growing economic and diplomatic partnership between the two nations.

Speaking at the Global South Africans Fireside Chat and Networking Dinner in Nairobi, Morolong said Kenya played a crucial role in supporting South Africa’s liberation movement long before the establishment of formal diplomatic relations in 1994.

“When the struggle against apartheid demanded international solidarity, Kenya answered that call,” he said, recalling how Kenyan leaders, institutions and citizens supported South Africa’s fight for freedom.

He also referenced the words of Kenya’s founding President Jomo Kenyatta, who declared that Africa’s freedom would remain incomplete until South Africa achieved liberation.

Strategic African partnership

Morolong said the historic bond between the two countries continues to shape their modern partnership, positioning both nations as key economic hubs in their respective regions.

He described Kenya as the economic and logistical gateway to East Africa, while South Africa anchors economic activity in Southern Africa.

“Together, we are not just participants in Africa’s development story; we are co-authors of it,” Morolong said.

He added that both countries work closely within the African Union and other continental platforms to promote peace, democratic governance and economic integration.

Growing trade and business ties

The Deputy Minister said the relationship between South Africa and Kenya extends beyond diplomacy into strong commercial and investment links.

Many South African companies in sectors such as banking, telecommunications, media, entertainment and retail have established operations in Kenya, using the country as a base for East African markets.

“These companies represent confidence in Kenya’s future, belief in Africa’s markets, and commitment to shared prosperity,” Morolong said.

Trade between the two countries has also expanded significantly.

South Africa exports approximately US$660 million worth of goods to Kenya

Kenya exports around US$50 million to South Africa

Morolong noted that these figures demonstrate the complementary strengths of the two economies, with South Africa contributing industrial capacity and manufacturing expertise, while Kenya brings agricultural strength, logistics networks and a dynamic digital innovation ecosystem.

AfCFTA key to unlocking trade potential

The Deputy Minister emphasised that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has the potential to significantly expand trade and economic cooperation across the continent.

He described the agreement as a transformative initiative aimed at:

Reducing tariffs across African markets

Eliminating non-tariff trade barriers

Promoting regional value chains

Supporting industrialisation

Encouraging intra-African trade

“For Kenya and South Africa, this agreement is more than a trade framework. It is a continental development strategy,” Morolong said.

He explained that AfCFTA could enable South African manufacturing to integrate with East African supply chains, while allowing Kenyan innovation and logistics networks to reach markets in Southern Africa.

Role of diaspora in strengthening partnerships

Addressing South Africans living in Kenya, Morolong described them as “ambassadors of South Africa’s spirit” and vital connectors between African economies.

“You are bridge builders between markets, cultures and opportunities,” he said, urging the diaspora to continue fostering partnerships, investments and collaborations that strengthen economic ties across the continent.

Nation branding and Africa’s global voice

Morolong also stressed the importance of nation branding in shaping Africa’s global image.

He said South Africa’s national brand reflects resilience, diversity, innovation and democratic progress, while Kenya’s brand highlights entrepreneurship, technological leadership and regional connectivity.

“When these two national brands align, they amplify each other and send a message that Africa is open for partnership, innovation and growth,” he said.

Vision for Africa’s future

The Deputy Minister concluded by reaffirming the importance of continental cooperation, stressing that Africa’s progress depends on stronger partnerships between its nations.

“Africa rises when Africans work together,” Morolong said.

“Because when Kenya and South Africa walk together — Africa does not merely move forward, Africa leads.”