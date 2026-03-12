Drone Strikes in Congo: French Aid Worker Killed

A tragic incident unfolded in Goma, eastern Congo, as a drone strike resulted in the death of three individuals, including a French aid worker.

In response, the French foreign ministry expressed its demand for a fair and independent inquiry, openly offering its support to ensure transparency in the investigation. Accusations flew as the AFC/M23 rebels pinned the responsibility on the Congolese army, asserting that Kinshasa launched drones into the densely populated region.

Congo's government acknowledged the strike and extended condolences to the family of the deceased aid worker, while pledging to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The tragic loss also affected UNICEF, as they confirmed their French national employee was one of the casualties.

