Drone Strikes in Congo: French Aid Worker Killed

A French aid worker was among three people killed in a drone strike in Goma, eastern Congo. France demands an independent investigation, suggesting Kinshasa's involvement. Congo's government confirmed the attack and is investigating. The AFC/M23 rebels blamed Congolese forces for the attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 02:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 02:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A tragic incident unfolded in Goma, eastern Congo, as a drone strike resulted in the death of three individuals, including a French aid worker.

In response, the French foreign ministry expressed its demand for a fair and independent inquiry, openly offering its support to ensure transparency in the investigation. Accusations flew as the AFC/M23 rebels pinned the responsibility on the Congolese army, asserting that Kinshasa launched drones into the densely populated region.

Congo's government acknowledged the strike and extended condolences to the family of the deceased aid worker, while pledging to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter. The tragic loss also affected UNICEF, as they confirmed their French national employee was one of the casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

