Left Menu

Terrorism Strikes Oslo: Trio Arrested for U.S. Embassy Blast

Norwegian police have arrested three brothers in connection with a bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, branding it an act of terrorism. The suspects, in their 20s, are Norwegian citizens with Iraqi roots. The attack caused significant damage but no injuries. Investigations into potential foreign involvement continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:14 IST
Terrorism Strikes Oslo: Trio Arrested for U.S. Embassy Blast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norwegian authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of three brothers suspected in Sunday's bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, which is being characterized as an act of terrorism.

The early morning blast, caused by an improvised explosive device, severely damaged the embassy's consular entrance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The suspects, all Norwegian citizens of Iraqi descent in their twenties, remain under investigation.

Police Attorney Christian Hatlo stated the suspects are believed to have intended to cause significant harm. Investigators are exploring possible connections to Middle East conflicts and the involvement of foreign states. Meanwhile, Europe remains on high alert for further attacks amidst ongoing tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026