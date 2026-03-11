Terrorism Strikes Oslo: Trio Arrested for U.S. Embassy Blast
Norwegian police have arrested three brothers in connection with a bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, branding it an act of terrorism. The suspects, in their 20s, are Norwegian citizens with Iraqi roots. The attack caused significant damage but no injuries. Investigations into potential foreign involvement continue.
Norwegian authorities announced on Wednesday the arrest of three brothers suspected in Sunday's bombing at the U.S. embassy in Oslo, which is being characterized as an act of terrorism.
The early morning blast, caused by an improvised explosive device, severely damaged the embassy's consular entrance. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The suspects, all Norwegian citizens of Iraqi descent in their twenties, remain under investigation.
Police Attorney Christian Hatlo stated the suspects are believed to have intended to cause significant harm. Investigators are exploring possible connections to Middle East conflicts and the involvement of foreign states. Meanwhile, Europe remains on high alert for further attacks amidst ongoing tensions in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
