Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced on Thursday that he engaged in discussions with U.S. counterparts about the existing energy crisis during a recent U.S.-Russia working group meeting on the economy held in Florida.

Dmitriev emphasized that today, many nations, particularly the United States, are starting to comprehend the critical, systemic part Russian oil and gas play in ensuring global economic stability. He criticized the inefficiency and damaging nature of sanctions imposed on Russia.

His remarks, shared on his Telegram channel, underscore a potentially shifting perception within the U.S. regarding Russia's integral role in the energy sector and hint at broader implications for international economic policies.