Foreign Traveller Scam Unveiled: Nigerian National Arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police apprehended Osazuwa Promise, a Nigerian national, accused of duping a Rohini resident of Rs 65,700. The scam involved posing as a foreign traveller detained at the airport, necessitating a customs payment for release, according to officials.

The scheme began when Kapil Aggarwal, the complainant, accepted a Facebook request from 'Harry Robert Texas' and communicated over phone calls and messages. The accused's alleged arrival at Mumbai airport and subsequent detainment for carrying USD 200,000 was a ruse to extract money from Aggarwal under the guise of customs tax.

Aggarwal contacted the cyber police when further demands arose. The investigation led to the discovery of fake SIM cards and multiple IMEIs linked to Greater Noida, culminating in the arrest of the accused, a Lagos State native in India on an expired tourist visa.

