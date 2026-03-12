Left Menu

Foreign Traveller Scam Unveiled: Nigerian National Arrested in Delhi

A Nigerian national, Osazuwa Promise, was arrested for defrauding a Rohini resident of Rs 65,700 by posing as a foreign traveller detained at Mumbai airport. The scam involved fake demands for customs tax payments. Police tracked the accused using technical surveillance in Greater Noida.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:14 IST
Foreign Traveller Scam Unveiled: Nigerian National Arrested in Delhi
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police apprehended Osazuwa Promise, a Nigerian national, accused of duping a Rohini resident of Rs 65,700. The scam involved posing as a foreign traveller detained at the airport, necessitating a customs payment for release, according to officials.

The scheme began when Kapil Aggarwal, the complainant, accepted a Facebook request from 'Harry Robert Texas' and communicated over phone calls and messages. The accused's alleged arrival at Mumbai airport and subsequent detainment for carrying USD 200,000 was a ruse to extract money from Aggarwal under the guise of customs tax.

Aggarwal contacted the cyber police when further demands arose. The investigation led to the discovery of fake SIM cards and multiple IMEIs linked to Greater Noida, culminating in the arrest of the accused, a Lagos State native in India on an expired tourist visa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026