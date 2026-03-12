Court Denies Bail to Shahrukh Pathan in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

A Delhi court has denied bail to Shahrukh Pathan, involved in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, stating no change in circumstances since his bail was previously denied by the Delhi High Court.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai rejected the application, despite Pathan having served over six years in custody since his arrest on March 3, 2020, for charges including attempt to murder and assault on public servants.

The court observed that most procedural delays in the trial were caused by the accused and emphasized the lack of change in circumstances, affirming its decision to keep Pathan in custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)