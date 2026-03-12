Left Menu

Navigating Tensions: India's Strategic Moves Amid Strait of Hormuz Blockade

India is negotiating with Iran to ensure safe navigation of 28 Indian-flagged vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, amidst heightened tensions involving the US and Israel. Discussions also address India's energy security and the evacuation of Indian nationals from Iran using alternative routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is actively engaging with Iran to secure the safe passage of 28 Indian-flagged merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz. The crucial shipping lane has been partially blocked by Iran, amid escalating conflicts with the United States and Israel, according to several informed sources.

During a recent dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Iranian counterpart discussed the pivotal issues of shipping safety and India's energy security, as reported by the Ministry of External Affairs. Officials revealed that, in the past several days, no Indian-flagged commercial tankers have been allowed through this strategic waterway.

The blockade has pushed global oil and gas prices higher, affecting 24 Indian vessels west of the strait and 4 to the east, carrying a combined total of 778 Indian seafarers. India is also facilitating the evacuation of its nationals, offering assistance for their travel to Azerbaijan and Armenia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

