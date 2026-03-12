Left Menu

Tragedy in Vamanapuram: Suspicious Death of Infant Sparks Investigation

A one-year-old girl named Pavithra was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vamanapuram. Her mother Aswathy has been taken into custody for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST
Tragedy in Vamanapuram: Suspicious Death of Infant Sparks Investigation
Pavithra
  • Country:
  • India

An infant's tragic death has prompted an investigation in Vamanapuram. Police disclosed that one-year-old Pavithra was found deceased under mysterious circumstances at her grandmother's residence.

Pavithra's mother, Aswathy, who resides there, has been detained for questioning. Authorities are considering Aswathy's mental health as a significant factor in the unfolding investigation.

Officials remarked on the suspicious marks noticed on the child's neck. The Venjaramoodu police are working closely with a team led by Attingal DySP to uncover the truth, awaiting further clarity from the post-mortem results.

(With inputs from agencies.)

