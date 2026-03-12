Tragedy in Vamanapuram: Suspicious Death of Infant Sparks Investigation
A one-year-old girl named Pavithra was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Vamanapuram. Her mother Aswathy has been taken into custody for questioning. The cause of death is pending post-mortem results, and police noticed marks on the child's neck, hinting at foul play.
Updated: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:02 IST
An infant's tragic death has prompted an investigation in Vamanapuram. Police disclosed that one-year-old Pavithra was found deceased under mysterious circumstances at her grandmother's residence.
Pavithra's mother, Aswathy, who resides there, has been detained for questioning. Authorities are considering Aswathy's mental health as a significant factor in the unfolding investigation.
Officials remarked on the suspicious marks noticed on the child's neck. The Venjaramoodu police are working closely with a team led by Attingal DySP to uncover the truth, awaiting further clarity from the post-mortem results.
