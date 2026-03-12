Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A People's Blueprint for Development

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly has endorsed the Rs 36,607 crore budget for 2026-27 with a focus on infrastructure development and governance reforms. Passed by voice vote after two days of deliberation, the budget is designed to cater to the needs of various societal segments.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, responsible for the Finance portfolio, explained that the budget is smaller than the previous year's due to reduced central allocations. However, he emphasized that strategies are in place to mitigate the shortfall, prioritizing health, education, and connectivity projects.

Mein highlighted the government's commitment to fast-track ongoing schemes and new initiatives. Stressing rapid implementation of projects to prevent cost escalations, he also called for collaboration within the House to ensure the ambitious budget meets the aspirations of the people.

