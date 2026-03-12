Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A People's Blueprint for Development

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly approved a Rs 36,607 crore budget for 2026-27 focusing on infrastructure, economic growth, and governance reforms. Despite a deficit of Rs 701.43 crore and reduced allocations, the budget aims to benefit every section of the state's population. Measures to address funding shortfalls are planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:55 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:55 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Budget 2026-27: A People's Blueprint for Development
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Arunachal Pradesh assembly has endorsed the Rs 36,607 crore budget for 2026-27 with a focus on infrastructure development and governance reforms. Passed by voice vote after two days of deliberation, the budget is designed to cater to the needs of various societal segments.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, responsible for the Finance portfolio, explained that the budget is smaller than the previous year's due to reduced central allocations. However, he emphasized that strategies are in place to mitigate the shortfall, prioritizing health, education, and connectivity projects.

Mein highlighted the government's commitment to fast-track ongoing schemes and new initiatives. Stressing rapid implementation of projects to prevent cost escalations, he also called for collaboration within the House to ensure the ambitious budget meets the aspirations of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026