Shabir Ahmad Shah Granted Bail: A Daughter's Emotional Triumph

The Supreme Court granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah, bringing relief and tears of joy to his daughter, Sehar. Shabir's long incarceration in a 2017 terror-funding case was challenged citing trial anomalies. Despite the legal victory, Sehar urged continued prayers for her father's health.

Updated: 12-03-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:58 IST
The Supreme Court of India granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Shabir Ahmad Shah on Thursday, marking a significant legal moment for his family. His daughter, Sehar Shabir Shah, expressed her relief in an emotional outpour outside the court, describing the bail as an 'end to a long wait for justice.'

Sehar, a 24-year-old MBA graduate, recounted a night filled with anxiety and prayer before hearing the decision from the bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The court highlighted several anomalies in the ongoing 2017 terror-funding case and drew attention to Shah's prolonged incarceration.

While the detailed order is awaited, Shah will be subject to strict bail conditions due to another trial in the Enforcement Directorate case. Sehar stressed that their fight is not over, urging for prayers for her father's deteriorating health, and reaffirmed faith in the judiciary's pursuit of justice.

