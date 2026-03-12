Life Terms for Family Over Cooperative Election Murder

A SC/ST court in Rajasthan handed life sentences to a 65-year-old man, his three sons, and six other relatives for the murder of a police constable's brother. The crime, rooted in a cooperative society election rivalry, took place in Galana village in February 2019.

Public Prosecutor Ritesh Mewara detailed the incident, highlighting how Meghraj Nagar, alongside his sons and relatives, forcibly entered the house of Abhimanyu Bagadi. During the invasion, Teerathraj, one of Nagar's sons, fatally shot Abhimanyu, who later succumbed to his injuries in a hospital.

The case involved extensive legal proceedings, with the court evaluating 40 witness statements and 138 documents. In its verdict, the special SC/ST court imposed additional fines of Rs 40,000 on each convict. This ruling underscores the severity of premeditated crimes driven by societal rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)