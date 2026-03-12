Left Menu

Poland's Abortion Landscape Undergoes Significant Shift

In 2024, Poland's legal abortions doubled amid ongoing political tensions over the country's strict abortion laws. The European Court of Human Rights noted a cessation of complaints regarding the conscience clause refusal. Despite a near-total ban introduced in 2021, compliance efforts have led to increased access.

The Council of Europe reported a significant increase in legal abortions in Poland in 2024, noting a cessation of complaints about conscience clause refusals. Poland's strict abortion laws, enacted in 2021, were aimed at pregnancy terminations due to fetal abnormalities, which were deemed unconstitutional by the national government at the time.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition, elected in 2023, has encountered resistance in its efforts to liberalize abortion laws. With President Karol Nawrocki poised to block any reforms, Tusk's government has focused on enforcing existing laws, clarifying that mental health can be grounds for legal abortion and mandating hospitals to adhere to these guidelines.

The Council of Europe's Committee of Ministers has acknowledged these efforts, observing that legal abortions in Poland have doubled, with no recent complaints of conscience clause refusal. However, they expressed disappointment over the lack of legislative progress for safe pregnancy termination. Current figures show nearly 900 legal abortions in 2024, with potential for increased numbers pending full 2025 data.

