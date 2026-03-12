High Court Overturns Flawed Death Sentence in Notorious Murder Case

The Calcutta High Court made a significant judicial reversal by acquitting Baladeb Paul, previously sentenced to death, along with 18 others convicted of life imprisonment in a 2011 murder case. The decision came after identifying procedural issues and questionable evidence handling by the trial court.

A division bench found that the Additional District and Sessions Judge in Hooghly district committed fundamental errors, leading to convictions based solely on testimonies from interested witnesses without corroborative evidence. This raised serious doubts and prompted the High Court to call for a review of the conduct by the trial judge.

The High Court emphasized the need for certainty beyond reasonable doubt in criminal convictions, particularly in severe charges like murder. The prosecution's failure to recover the murder weapon or present critical inquest evidence further weakened its case, resulting in the overturning of the controversial verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)