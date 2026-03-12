Legal Troubles and Health Concerns: Farooq Abdullah's Court Battle

A non-bailable warrant issued against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was recalled just hours after being issued by a Srinagar court. This decision came in light of Abdullah's health condition following a life-threatening attack in Jammu the previous night.

Initially, the warrant was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Tabassum, as Abdullah did not appear in court, either in person or virtually. However, Abdullah's legal representative, Ishtiyaq Khan, filed an application to have the warrant withdrawn, citing medical advice advising against his travel due to aggravated health issues post-attack.

The court had earlier denied requests to exempt both Abdullah and another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, from personal appearances. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 30, maintaining its stance on the case's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)