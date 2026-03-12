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Legal Troubles and Health Concerns: Farooq Abdullah's Court Battle

A court in Srinagar recalled a non-bailable warrant against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, issued for failing to appear in a case linked to the JKCA scam. His absence was due to medical advice following an attack, highlighting significant health and security concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:41 IST
Legal Troubles and Health Concerns: Farooq Abdullah's Court Battle
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

A non-bailable warrant issued against former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was recalled just hours after being issued by a Srinagar court. This decision came in light of Abdullah's health condition following a life-threatening attack in Jammu the previous night.

Initially, the warrant was issued by Chief Judicial Magistrate Srinagar, Tabassum, as Abdullah did not appear in court, either in person or virtually. However, Abdullah's legal representative, Ishtiyaq Khan, filed an application to have the warrant withdrawn, citing medical advice advising against his travel due to aggravated health issues post-attack.

The court had earlier denied requests to exempt both Abdullah and another accused, Manzoor Gazanfar Ali, from personal appearances. The court has scheduled the next hearing for March 30, maintaining its stance on the case's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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