Historic Move: Demand for Removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gains Momentum

A historic notice demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has been signed by 130 Lok Sabha MPs and 63 Rajya Sabha MPs. The notice accuses Kumar of partisan conduct and obstruction of electoral investigations. This unprecedented motion aligns with impeachment procedures used for judiciary figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:37 IST
Historic Move: Demand for Removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gains Momentum
  India

A considerable number of parliamentarians, totaling 130 from the Lok Sabha and 63 from the Rajya Sabha, have endorsed a notice to remove Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, reliable sources confirmed on Thursday. The notice, which alleges misconduct like partisan behavior and obstruction of election investigations, is anticipated to be submitted in at least one House of Parliament by Friday.

The initiative is unprecedented—marking the first instance of a formal call for the CEC's removal. Opposition parties, including members from the INDIA bloc and the AAP, have rallied strong support behind this action. Criticisms focus on Kumar's alleged bias favoring the ruling BJP and controversial decisions related to the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The removal process for a CEC mirrors the impeachment process for judges in the Supreme Court, necessitating substantial legislative support. Article 324(5) outlines similar conditions for office removal as judges, requiring a special majority vote in both parliamentary houses. A committee jointly formed by the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha chairman would evaluate the charges before any decision proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

