Takedown of the 'Takkar Gang': Paschim Vihar's Notorious Thieves Arrested

In Paschim Vihar, outer Delhi, police arrested Neeraj alias Dhani and Rajesh Pandey of the 'Takkar Gang' on March 6 for robbing pedestrians. They distracted victims by bumping into them. CCTV evidence aided their arrest. The criminals confessed to several such offenses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:50 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:50 IST
Delhi police have successfully apprehended two members of the infamous 'Takkar Gang', notorious for their sneaky robbery tactics in Paschim Vihar. The arrests were made on March 6, after a targeted investigation following a series of complaints regarding street robberies.

The suspects, identified as Neeraj alias Dhani, 26, and Rajesh Pandey, 30, are seasoned criminals with multiple cases against them. Their modus operandi included deliberate collisions with unsuspecting pedestrians, creating confusion, allowing the accomplice to swiftly pickpocket cash or valuables before escaping on a red motorcycle.

The police operation was launched following a complaint by a salon employee named Om Prakash, who noticed Rs 10,000 missing after an unexpected confrontation with Neeraj. CCTV footage enabled the police to trace the culprits, leading to a decisive raid and their subsequent confession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

