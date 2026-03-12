AIMPLB Defends Islamic Inheritance Amid Uniform Civil Code Debate
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board condemned a plea in the Supreme Court that seeks to invalidate Islamic inheritance laws, claiming it discriminates against Muslim women. AIMPLB argues such laws are essential religious practices and underlines the constitutional guarantee of religious freedom.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:13 IST
- Country:
- India
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has strongly criticized a Supreme Court plea challenging the Islamic law of inheritance, labeling it 'mischievous'.
This plea, brought forth by Naya Nari Foundation, claims the inheritance law discriminates against Muslim women, an assertion that AIMPLB refutes.
AIMPLB emphasizes that these laws are rooted in the Quran and Sunnah, thus integral, while advocating for religious freedom under Article 25 of the Constitution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Advocates for Uniform Civil Code Amidst Shariat Law Debate
SC favours Uniform Civil Code, but says striking down Shariat law for being discriminatory will create vacuum for Muslim women.
Advisable if legislature looks into alleged discrimination in inheritance for Muslim women: SC.
Supreme Court Considers Uniform Civil Code Amid Shariat Law Debate