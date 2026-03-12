Left Menu

Tragic Stray Dog Attack Claims Elderly Woman's Life in Vellarakkad

An 84-year-old woman died and her son was injured in a suspected stray dog attack in Vellarakkad. The incident surfaced when the woman's other son found them injured. Although residents claim the dog attacked others earlier, police are investigating to confirm the cause of death post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thrissur | Updated: 12-03-2026 22:14 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 22:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An 84-year-old bedridden woman met a tragic end, and her ailing son was injured in a suspected stray dog attack in Vellarakkad, police reported on Thursday.

The victim, Karthiyani, lived with her 60-year-old son, Devadas, who was also unwell. The horrific scene was discovered by Karthiyani's other son, Mani, upon arriving for dinner. He found Devadas severely injured and Karthiyani lying lifeless in a pool of blood.

Witnesses in the area claimed to have seen a stray dog attack two others earlier. Police are investigating, and the body will be released to relatives post-autopsy as the community seeks the stray dog.

(With inputs from agencies.)

