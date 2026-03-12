Left Menu

Court Drops Corruption Charges in Guruashish Construction Case

Corruption charges against Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd and directors Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan were dropped after the CBI court concluded no public servants were involved. The Rs 140-crore case is transferred to the magistrate's court for further proceedings due to lack of jurisdiction under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

On Thursday, a special court dismissed corruption charges in the multi-crore case against Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd and its directors, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan. This decision followed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) determination that no public servants were implicated in the alleged fraud.

The special CBI court, led by Judge B Y Phad, transferred the Rs 140-crore cheating case to the magistrate's court. This move came after the court acknowledged it lacked jurisdiction under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), a law pertaining to public servants, due to the absence of any involved public officials in the chargesheet.

The case was triggered by a complaint from the Union Bank of India, claiming that Guruashish Construction was part of a conspiracy involving forgery and cheating. Despite the serious accusations, the court clarified that the PCA's specific jurisdiction requires at least one public servant to be charged, which was not the case here.

(With inputs from agencies.)

