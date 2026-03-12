Court Drops Corruption Charges in Guruashish Construction Case

On Thursday, a special court dismissed corruption charges in the multi-crore case against Guruashish Construction Pvt Ltd and its directors, Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan. This decision followed the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) determination that no public servants were implicated in the alleged fraud.

The special CBI court, led by Judge B Y Phad, transferred the Rs 140-crore cheating case to the magistrate's court. This move came after the court acknowledged it lacked jurisdiction under the Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA), a law pertaining to public servants, due to the absence of any involved public officials in the chargesheet.

The case was triggered by a complaint from the Union Bank of India, claiming that Guruashish Construction was part of a conspiracy involving forgery and cheating. Despite the serious accusations, the court clarified that the PCA's specific jurisdiction requires at least one public servant to be charged, which was not the case here.

