Online Gaming Scam Busted: Seven Arrested, Devices Seized

Seven individuals were arrested, and two minors detained, for allegedly scamming people through online gaming. The accused used WhatsApp and websites to lure victims with promises of cash prizes. A significant cache of electronic devices was seized in raids on two flats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:04 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:04 IST
Authorities have apprehended seven people in connection with an online gaming scam, where participants were promised cash prizes through WhatsApp groups and websites.

Two minors were detained during the operation, which involved raids on two residential flats. Police recovered numerous electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, and mobile data devices.

The suspects, identified as Sahil Meel, Rahul Jangid, Sandeep, Manish Naga, Vikas Godara, Asif Ali, and Kabir, allegedly masterminded the scheme, enticing unwary players to participate in fraudulent gaming activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

