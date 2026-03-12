Online Gaming Scam Busted: Seven Arrested, Devices Seized

Authorities have apprehended seven people in connection with an online gaming scam, where participants were promised cash prizes through WhatsApp groups and websites.

Two minors were detained during the operation, which involved raids on two residential flats. Police recovered numerous electronic devices, including laptops, smartphones, and mobile data devices.

The suspects, identified as Sahil Meel, Rahul Jangid, Sandeep, Manish Naga, Vikas Godara, Asif Ali, and Kabir, allegedly masterminded the scheme, enticing unwary players to participate in fraudulent gaming activities.

