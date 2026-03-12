Gurugram Tragedy: Government Steps Up Support for Victims' Families

In a move to support bereaved families, Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Thursday distributed Rs 20 lakh each to the families of seven workers who tragically lost their lives in a construction accident in Gurugram.

The Haryana government's Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Fund will provide an additional Rs 4 lakh to each family, along with Rs 15 lakh under the Workmen Compensation Act, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar confirmed. This financial aid elevates the total support package to approximately Rs 40 lakh per family.

The accident occurred at an under-construction site in Gurugram on Monday. Minister Seth has facilitated communication between the affected families and the construction company and has ensured the repatriation of the deceased to their home states of Jharkhand and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, two site managers have been arrested and an inquiry committee formed to investigate the incident.

