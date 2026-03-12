Left Menu

Gurugram Tragedy: Government Steps Up Support for Victims' Families

Union Minister Sanjay Seth provided Rs 20 lakh to each family of seven deceased workers following a construction site accident in Gurugram. Additional aid includes Rs 4 lakh from Haryana's BOCW Fund and Rs 15 lakh under the Workmen Compensation Act, totaling Rs 40 lakh per family. An inquiry is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:06 IST
Gurugram Tragedy: Government Steps Up Support for Victims' Families
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move to support bereaved families, Union Minister Sanjay Seth on Thursday distributed Rs 20 lakh each to the families of seven workers who tragically lost their lives in a construction accident in Gurugram.

The Haryana government's Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Welfare Fund will provide an additional Rs 4 lakh to each family, along with Rs 15 lakh under the Workmen Compensation Act, Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar confirmed. This financial aid elevates the total support package to approximately Rs 40 lakh per family.

The accident occurred at an under-construction site in Gurugram on Monday. Minister Seth has facilitated communication between the affected families and the construction company and has ensured the repatriation of the deceased to their home states of Jharkhand and Rajasthan. Meanwhile, two site managers have been arrested and an inquiry committee formed to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026