Punjab's Panjiri Scam: Calls for CBI Investigation Amid Controversy

Bikram Singh Majithia alleges a massive 'panjiri scam' involving Rs 1,000-1,500 crore in Punjab. He claims it involves irregularities in the supply of food for lactating mothers and infants under the supervision of CM Bhagwant Mann. Majithia demands a CBI probe to uncover the truth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:07 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A major controversy has erupted in Punjab with senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader Bikram Singh Majithia alleging a massive 'panjiri scam' worth Rs 1,000-1,500 crore. He claims this unfolding scandal is tied to the procurement and supply process of rations designated for lactating mothers and infants, overseen by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Speaking at a press conference, Majithia accused the state government of violating norms by awarding contracts for the manufacturing and supply of 'panjiri' and other rations to private companies, some reportedly blacklisted. He highlighted that since 2022, the government had replaced Verka plants with private firms like Chandigarh Sweets and Interlink Foods, raising questions about transparency.

Majithia further called for a CBI investigation, insisting that only such a probe could uncover the full extent of irregularities and hold accountable those responsible for allegedly compromising the welfare of lactating mothers and infants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

