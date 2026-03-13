U.S. Fast-Tracks Tariff Refund System Amidst Judicial Oversight

The U.S. government is making significant progress on its system to refund $166 billion in illegal tariff payments, according to a recent court filing from a senior customs official. The system, known as CAPE, is reportedly between 40% and 80% complete.

This development was disclosed in a documented update to the U.S. Court of International Trade, ensuring compliance with a recent directive from Judge Richard Eaton. CAPE's framework encompasses steps to accept, process, review, and issue refund claims.

This initiative highlights the ongoing efforts of U.S. Customs and Border Protection to streamline financial accountability and rectify the impact of previous tariff policies.