Kallas Accuses U.S. of Divisive Tactics Against EU

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas has accused the United States of attempting to divide Europe and disliking the European Union. In an interview with the Financial Times, Kallas compared the U.S. approach to tactics commonly used by the EU's adversaries.

In a striking assertion, European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas claimed that the United States is actively seeking to divide Europe. In a revealing interview with the Financial Times, Kallas expressed concerns over U.S. intentions towards the EU.

Kallas stated, "What I think is actually important for everybody to understand is that the U.S. has been very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don't like the European Union." These remarks suggest growing tensions between the two allies.

The EU official went further, alleging that America's approach mirrors tactics used by the EU's adversaries. Her bold statements raise questions about the future of transatlantic relations.

