The Uncertainty Surrounding Yemen's Houthis in Regional Warfare

In the volatile landscape of Middle Eastern conflict, Yemen's Houthi rebels stand at a crossroads. Unlike Lebanon's Hezbollah and various Iraqi groups, the Houthis have yet to declare war following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Tehran, despite their readiness. Their ambiguity hinges on domestic priorities over regional allegiance.

Emerging from Yemen's 2011 Arab Spring, the Houthis captured Sanaa, confronting Saudi-led coalitions with guerrilla tactics. Though supported by Iran, the Houthis maintain distinct motivations. They've demonstrated military prowess, targeting Saudi and Emirati infrastructure, yet a fragile 2022 U.N.-brokered truce persists in Yemen.

Recent escalations led to sporadic Red Sea attacks and international tensions. U.S. strikes followed Houthi missile and drone threats. While poised for combat, the group's next moves remain shrouded in uncertainty, balancing regional pressures with domestic constraints amid fears of intensified counteractions.

(With inputs from agencies.)