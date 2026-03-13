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Synagogue Arson in Rotterdam: A Manifestation of Antisemitism

A fire at a synagogue entrance in Rotterdam is being treated as arson. Authorities are connecting it to rising antisemitism in the Netherlands. The incident follows another attack on a synagogue near Detroit. Condemnations have poured in, stressing the need for safety measures for Jewish communities worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thehague | Updated: 13-03-2026 16:25 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 16:25 IST
Synagogue Arson in Rotterdam: A Manifestation of Antisemitism
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A fire erupted at the entrance of a synagogue in Rotterdam early Friday morning, with authorities treating it as an arson case. Commencing at around 3:40 am, the blaze was extinguished swiftly, causing no injuries, according to police.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation from lawmakers and Jewish organizations who label it a stark manifestation of growing antisemitism in the Netherlands. 'Antisemitism is no longer a fringe phenomenon; it is manifesting increasingly brazenly,' remarked Chanan Hertzberger, chairman of the Central Jewish Council.

This attack comes amid heightened security concerns globally, especially after a naturalized US citizen crashed a vehicle into a synagogue near Detroit. Calls for increased security persist as synagogues worldwide remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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