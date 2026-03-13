RSS Centenary: Strategic Expansion and Social Outreach

In Haryana's Samalkha, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) convened a significant three-day meeting, marking a critical moment in its centenary celebrations. Top leaders, including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, gathered to discuss strategic objectives, notably expanding the organization's reach and fostering social harmony nationwide.

Central to the discussions was the progression of various outreach programs. Initiatives such as 'Grihasampark' and the 'Panch Parivartan' focus on encompassing community engagement, with efforts spanning over 10 crore Indian homes, including numerous Christian and Muslim households. The Sangh emphasized the importance of nurturing harmony and societal transformation.

In addressing regions affected by unrest, such as Naxal-affected zones and Manipur, the RSS acknowledged improvements due to government efforts. Additionally, discussions urged the Bangladesh government to safeguard Hindu rights. With participation from over 1,487 leaders, the meeting reviewed strategic expansion and cultivated collaboration towards societal reform.

(With inputs from agencies.)