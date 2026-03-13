Telangana Government Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Panic Buying

The Telangana government has reaffirmed its robust supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), dispelling rumors about potential shortages. With 10,611 tonnes of LPG in stock, equivalent to 6.97 lakh cylinders, authorities stressed the need for calm among consumers.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy convened a high-level meeting with district leaders and oil companies to address the current LPG distribution scenario. Despite rising demand and rumors, officials confirmed that domestic supply remains stable.

Coordination committees at the state and district levels, led by the Chief Secretary and district Collectors, were established to streamline the distribution and address public grievances. Efforts include eliminating system vulnerabilities and enforcing booking intervals to prevent black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)