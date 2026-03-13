Left Menu

Telangana Government Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Panic Buying

The Telangana government has assured residents of sufficient LPG stock, boasting 10,611 tonnes available. Officials emphasized the stable supply, addressing social media rumors about shortages. The distribution network, however, faces strain due to a surge in bookings, with measures in place to prevent diversion and fortify distribution channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:12 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:12 IST
Telangana Government Assures Steady LPG Supply Amid Panic Buying
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government has reaffirmed its robust supply of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), dispelling rumors about potential shortages. With 10,611 tonnes of LPG in stock, equivalent to 6.97 lakh cylinders, authorities stressed the need for calm among consumers.

Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy convened a high-level meeting with district leaders and oil companies to address the current LPG distribution scenario. Despite rising demand and rumors, officials confirmed that domestic supply remains stable.

Coordination committees at the state and district levels, led by the Chief Secretary and district Collectors, were established to streamline the distribution and address public grievances. Efforts include eliminating system vulnerabilities and enforcing booking intervals to prevent black marketing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026