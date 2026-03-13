Escalating Tensions: Pakistan's Airstrikes in Afghanistan Amid Chinese Mediation

In a dramatic escalation of regional tensions, Pakistan has launched airstrikes targeting a private airline's fuel depot near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, according to the ruling Taliban. The attack also hit residential areas, causing multiple casualties, including civilians, in both Kabul and the province of Nangarhar.

The strikes represent a significant intensification of conflict between the two neighbors, despite Chinese-led efforts to broker peace. Officials claim Pakistan aimed at militant hideouts, while Afghanistan condemned the act as a violation of its sovereignty, leading to further military engagements and retaliations.

As fighting persists, with both sides blaming each other for harboring militants, the clashes have resulted in substantial civilian disruption. Mediation efforts by China continue, as this geopolitical turbulence unfolds, presenting ongoing challenges for the international community seeking stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)