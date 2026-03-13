Mystery Package: Drone Drop Near Jammu Border Sparks Investigation

A suspicious package, allegedly delivered by a Pakistani drone, was recovered by security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city near the International Border, officials have disclosed.

According to reports, the yellow plastic-wrapped consignment was discovered in the R S Pura sector. Prompted by local information, teams from the BSF and Police arrived at the scene to secure the package around 11 am.

The approximately 1.5-kilogram package remains unopened, with safety measures including a metal detector examination in place to ascertain its content. Further investigations are underway, officials have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)