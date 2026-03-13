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Mystery Package: Drone Drop Near Jammu Border Sparks Investigation

A suspicious consignment allegedly dropped by a Pakistani drone was found near Jammu's International Border. Security forces, alerted by locals, retrieved the package, which weighs around 1.5 kilograms. Safety protocols are in place to ensure no explosive material is present. The investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:03 IST
Mystery Package: Drone Drop Near Jammu Border Sparks Investigation
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A suspicious package, allegedly delivered by a Pakistani drone, was recovered by security forces on the outskirts of Jammu city near the International Border, officials have disclosed.

According to reports, the yellow plastic-wrapped consignment was discovered in the R S Pura sector. Prompted by local information, teams from the BSF and Police arrived at the scene to secure the package around 11 am.

The approximately 1.5-kilogram package remains unopened, with safety measures including a metal detector examination in place to ascertain its content. Further investigations are underway, officials have confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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